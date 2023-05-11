J&K planted more than 15 million trees last year: LG Sinha at Y20 meet in KU

Srinagar, May 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir government has planted more than 15 million trees in the previous financial year across the Union Territory.

Speaking during the Youth-20 (Y20) consultation meet on climate change under India's G20 presidency, Sinha, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that Jammu and Kashmir is not famous only for snow clad mountains but also for intellectual brilliance.

"In the past financial year only, we have planted more than 15 million trees across Jammu and Kashmir. I take pride in the fact that our natural resources are growing. The green cover has grown up in the past few years to 55 percent," Sinha said.

He said that the message of Y20 consultation conference signals the encouraging prospect for a new energy in a global partnership on environment, development and the collective effort to ensure equity, global prosperity and better quality of life.