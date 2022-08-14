J&K Police awarded 108 gallantry medals, highest in country

Srinagar Aug 14: Ahead of 75th Independence Day, J&K Police has been awarded 108 gallantry medals by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the most among states and union territories, Hindustan Times reported.
As per the report, a total of 347 police personnel have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh are also among the states with highest number of Police Medals for Gallantry this time.
Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 109 are from CRPF, 108 are from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 19 are from BSF, 42 are from Maharashtra, and 15 are from Chhattisgarh.
As many as 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 14 personnel for their gallant action in the North-East Region, according to a list released by the ministry of home affairs.