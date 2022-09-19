J&K Police cautions against apps offering online soft loans

Senior Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Investigation, Sandeep Chaudhary shared a 3.39-minute video clip on social media, discussing in detail the modus operandi of the culprits behind these apps.



"Chinese loan app while using the internet you come across certain apps offering loans of Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 on a very low interest rate for a specified period. Sometimes people deliberately or unintentionally download such apps.



"While the loan applications are under process, the app operators hack the messages, phone gallery and contacts, and transfer data to their servers outside the country," Chaudhary said.