J&K Police Directs Employees to Pay Actual Tax to Address IT Return Fraud

In a letter, the J&K police said that their employees have been caught claiming excessive deductions and refunds under various sections of the Income Tax Act, according to a recent analysis by the Income Tax Department. “The investigation into refunds issued in the FY 2021-22 and 2022-23 found that a large number of individual taxpayers, including many police officers and officials, had claimed these deductions without being eligible for them,” it said.

The Director General of Income Tax (Systems) analyzed the data of every individual taxpayer and identified cases of fraudulent claims and bogus refunds. It was discovered that many employees belonging to J&K Police had made such claims, which is a matter of grave concern, added the letter.

“The Income Tax Department now has a list of all individuals who have made excessive or bogus claims and refunds on TDS made by their DD0s. The cases will be scrutinized, and recoveries will be made by the IT Department. The penalty under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act will be 200% of the tax levied. In addition, the cases of these employees may also be taken up for prosecution under Section 276C of the I.T. Act.”