J&K Police distribute sports kits to wards of police martyrs

In a function held at Police Public School Bemina Srinagar, the wards of Police Martyrs of District Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal as well as those from other districts of the valley residing in the hostel of Police Public School were given sports kits by the chief guest ADGP Vijaay Kumar who was accompanied by DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar. The distributed items included Gym bags, Footballs and track suits which were given to all the wards individually. Apart from these items, common sports items which included Cricket Mat, Cricket Net, Cricket Kit, Volleyball kit and Badminton Kit were given to the school for use of all the martyrs residing in its hostel. The recipients included 86 wards (up to class 12th) of police martyrs.

On the occasion, Principal PPS Srinagar Snighda Singh presented a bouquet to the chief guest.