J&K Police emerging as strong force: DGP

Srinagar, Oct 30: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir Police had emerged as a stronger force with the availability of greater resources and a strong resolve to face future challenges.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that speaking at the flag-off ceremony at the Armed Police Complex Zewan in which a big fleet of operational and tactical vehicles was dedicated to J&K Police, the DGP appreciated ADGP Headquarters M K Sinha and his team for their strenuous efforts in procuring these vehicles, which he said would be very useful in strengthening the force further.
He thanked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and J&K administration for their support of J&K Police.
Singh said that among these vehicles, most were being provided to J&K Policemen fighting on the anti-terror front who were working for the security of the people of J&K.
He said that these vehicles were not just vehicles but had a huge role in protecting the Police personnel and strengthening the safe and secure environment which was why they were called “Rakshak”.
“Dents and damage marks on our vehicles which used to get targeted by misguided people as also by terrorists speak of the struggle and efforts put in by J&K Police in strengthening peace and tranquility in J&K,” the DGP said.
The vehicles dedicated to the Police force included Isuzu Twairt and Shaurya Light Combat Vehicles, medium Leyland Combat Vehicles, and Bolero Campers allotted to different special operations group units, police stations, and battalions.
Special DG CID R R Swain, ADGPs S J M Gillani, M K Sinha, Vijay Kumar, DIGs Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Abdul Qayoom, AIGs of Police Headquarters, and Commandants of Kashmir-based IRP and AP battalions were also present on the occasion.