J&K Police emerging as strong force: DGP

Singh said that among these vehicles, most were being provided to J&K Policemen fighting on the anti-terror front who were working for the security of the people of J&K.

He said that these vehicles were not just vehicles but had a huge role in protecting the Police personnel and strengthening the safe and secure environment which was why they were called “Rakshak”.

“Dents and damage marks on our vehicles which used to get targeted by misguided people as also by terrorists speak of the struggle and efforts put in by J&K Police in strengthening peace and tranquility in J&K,” the DGP said.