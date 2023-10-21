J&K Police epitome of dedication, determination and preservance: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 21 (KNS): Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Saturday paid rich tributes to Police personnel who laid their lives in the line of duty and said "J&K Police is an epitome of dedication, determination and preservance".
Taking to micro blogging site X, Bukhari said "Tributes to the Police personnel who have made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty, from time to time, to uphold sanctity of the nation. The Police Department here in J&K has without a shadow of doubt been an epitome of sheer dedication, determination and preserverance when it comes to serve its people."
He further said, "Lets all come together to remember and pay tributes to the police personnel who have laid their lives to usher the state towards peace and calm". (KNS)