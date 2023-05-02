J&K police file chargesheet against Gujarat conman Kiran Patel

Srinagar, May 2: Jammu and Kashmir police have filed a chargesheet against Gujarat conman Kiran Bhai Patel before Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.
They said that the chargesheet against
Patel, who posed as PMO official in Kashmir, was filed under FIR number 19/2023 of Police Station Nishat.
"Challan filed under sections of 419, 420, 468, 471, 170, 120B of IPC and Sections 3, 5 of Emblem & Names (Previously of improper use) Act 1950," Srinagar police said in a tweet.
He is lodged in central Jail, Srinagar, the police said.