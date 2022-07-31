JK Police finest example of superior internal security machinery: LG

Sinha was addressing the attestation cum passing out parade of Jammu and Kashmir Police Constables at Manigam Police Training School.







"Jammu Kashmir Police is the finest example of superior internal security machinery with its skill, dedication, mobility and resolve to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Over a period of time they have shown that where there is a will, there is a way forward," Sinha said at the function in Ganderbal district.