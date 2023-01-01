J&K Police flag off 30 retrofitted vehicles

Speaking to the media, the DGP said that these retro fitted vehicles after augmenting them with more capacity and utility will be used by the Police stations. He said that with increased need of mobility of Police personnel to face the multifarious duties more such vehicles will be allotted to the Police Stations. He said that such endeavour provide assistance not only to the Police personnel but to the general people as well.

In its continuous endeavour, Jammu and Kashmir Police have implemented various measures to enhance the mobility of Police personnel which has helped the J&K Police personnel to reach places and the spots in need of police attention in quick time. This has also resulted in increased patrolling and ensured quick and rapid response to the crimes scenes, law & order situations.