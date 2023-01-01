J&K Police flag off 30 retrofitted vehicles

Jammu, Dec 31: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh flagged off 30 Mahindra Bolero Campers (in house retrofitted vehicles) for Jammu Zone today at Gulshan Ground, Jammu.
ADGsP Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, Danesh Rana, Garib Dass, IGsP M N Tiwari, Vikramjeet Singh, B S Tuti, DIG Admin PHQ Sara Rizvi, DIG JSK Vivek Gupta, SSP Jammu Shri Chandan Kholi, all AIsG of PHQ and other gazetted officers of Jammu district and PHQ were present on the occasion.
These vehicles have been retrofitted by the J&K Police Transport Workshop Srinagar and would be deployed in different police stations of the Jammu Zone. These vehicles with cabins would be used as troop/load carriers as well besides having good space in the front cabins.
Speaking to the media, the DGP said that these retro fitted vehicles after augmenting them with more capacity and utility will be used by the Police stations. He said that with increased need of mobility of Police personnel to face the multifarious duties more such vehicles will be allotted to the Police Stations. He said that such endeavour provide assistance not only to the Police personnel but to the general people as well.
In its continuous endeavour, Jammu and Kashmir Police have implemented various measures to enhance the mobility of Police personnel which has helped the J&K Police personnel to reach places and the spots in need of police attention in quick time. This has also resulted in increased patrolling and ensured quick and rapid response to the crimes scenes, law & order situations.
Earlier J&K Police in collaboration with Hero Motor Corp launches Border Patrol and women helpline vehicles. These motor bikes were deputed in border areas and Scotties for the help and assistance of women of the UT. To enhance the mobility of personnel on National Highways, Highway patrolling vehicles were also allotted.