J&K Police inaugurate high-mast national flag in Anantnag

Anantnag, Aug 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with district administration inaugurated a High-Mast National Flag in the Anantnag district of the Union Territory on Saturday, officials said.

According to Jammu Kashmir Police, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir along with Indian Police Service (IPS), DIGP South Kashmir Range JK Police Rayees Mohammad Bhat hoisted a High-Mast National Flag in Anantnag.

Brigadier VSM, Cdr 1 Sect RR Amandeep Malhi and Chairman Municipal Council Anantnag Hilal Ahmed Shah were also present at the flag-hoisting event.

"A High-Mast National flag, visible up to 10 kilometres in all directions, was flown at Tango Top, Anantnag Highground in Anantnag district to honour the nationalistic sentiments and inclusive spirits in the hearts and minds of the people in Anantnag," said officials.