J&K Police initiate inquiry against Caravan reporter

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that an inquiry has been initiated against Shahid Tantry, multimedia reporter with New Delhi based Caravan magazine following a complaint by many ‘prominent personalities of Srinagar.

“Many prominent personalities of Srinagar have lodged complaint against one reporter of Caravan namely Shahid Tantray and his mischievous article ‘false flags’,” Police said in a statement said.

“They have displayed apprehension that it is akin to giving targets to terrorist groups, something which has been done by similar articles in Kashmir fight blog etc,” police said.