J&K Police is one of country’s finest police forces: DGP

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that presiding over the function held at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and EternoInfotechPvt Ltd at Police Headquarters in Srinagar, the DGP, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, “J&K Police is one of the finest Police forces of the country known for its valour and sacrifices and telling its success stories to the world around would be a morale booster for the force.”

Recalling an occasion, he said, “Prime Minister NarendraModi had once desired to have films made on the commitment and valour of the J&K Police.”

Singh thanked the team EternoInfotechPvt Ltd, which owns the Dailyhunt, Josh, and One India Social media platforms, for collaborating with J&K Police with a commitment to tell the success stories of J&K Police to the large number of citizens of the country.