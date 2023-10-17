J&K Police is one of country’s finest police forces: DGP

Srinagar, Oct 17: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police was one of the finest Police forces in the country.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that presiding over the function held at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and EternoInfotechPvt Ltd at Police Headquarters in Srinagar, the DGP, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, “J&K Police is one of the finest Police forces of the country known for its valour and sacrifices and telling its success stories to the world around would be a morale booster for the force.”
Recalling an occasion, he said, “Prime Minister NarendraModi had once desired to have films made on the commitment and valour of the J&K Police.”
Singh thanked the team EternoInfotechPvt Ltd, which owns the Dailyhunt, Josh, and One India Social media platforms, for collaborating with J&K Police with a commitment to tell the success stories of J&K Police to the large number of citizens of the country.
He expressed hope that with the signing of the MoU with these media platforms, the stories of J&K Police could reach the people of the country in a befitting manner.
However, the DGP emphasised the officers working on the ground to feed the content of success stories on different fronts to these platforms daily.
ADGP Headquarters and Coordination, Police Headquarters, M K Sinha in his address thanked EternoInfotechPvt Ltd for signing the MoU with J&K Police to make public the inspiring stories of this force.
He said that J&K Police had been working with utmost commitment, dedication, and valour for the sovereignty and integrity of the country and had never got time to express its work to the people of the country.
“Since Naya Jammu and Kashmir is shaping up, it is time to tell the world about the ultimate sacrifices made by this force,” Sinha said. “There are several untold stories of this force which I hope can reach to our people through these platforms.”
Executive Director of EternoInfotech, N Ravanan said that it was a matter of great pride and privilege for them to be collaborating and associating with the J&K Police.
“I believe we must take all these stories of what great work J&K Police is doing in building the nation and Naya Jammu and Kashmir to every nook and corner of India,” he said.
AIG Communication PHQ Manoj Kumar Pandit presenting the vote of thanks gave brief information about the various media projects undertaken by the J&K Police with various partners to present the bravery, sacrifices, and commitment of the J&K Police to the world.
On behalf of the J&K Police, he signed the MoU with the Executive Director, EternoInfotech N Ravanan.
AIG CIV PHQ, G V SundeepChakravarthy; AIG Training and Policy, PHQ, J S Johar; AIG Personnel PHQ, Virinder Singh Manhas; AIG Building PHQ, AmitBhasin; Head of Partnerships, KeshavAnand; and Lead Partnerships, Reshma Sharma Malhotra were also present on the occasion.