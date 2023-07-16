J&K Police launches major crackdown on narco terror in Baramulla, 318 held this year

Baramulla, July 16: Baramulla police on Sunday said it conducted a massive crackdown on narco terror at various locations from Uri along the Line of Control (LoC) to other parts of Baramulla district over the last few days, arresting 318 drug peddlers while recovering huge consignments of drugs.

Pakistan-based handlers, as part of a conspiracy, are using smugglers to push narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir get the younger generation addicted to drugs, as per police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpuri said, "Baramulla is a border district and cross-border drugs and weapons smuggling is big challenge for us. Over the last six months, Baramulla police registered 187 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."

"Around 284 drug peddlers were arrested and another 34 notorious peddlers booked under PIT NDPS/PSA. In total, 318 drug peddlers have been arrested, so far, and the law is taking its own course. The focus of this drive is to crack down on the drug culture in Baramulla district and our endeavour is to make Baramulla a drug-free district," the SSP said.