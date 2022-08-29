J&K Police launches online mobile application 'JK Ecop'

Srinagar Aug 29: The J&K Police has launched online mobile application "JK Ecop", an easy-to-use interface to facilitate common people.
As per a police spokesman, the app enables the citizens to use a host of services ranging from registering a complaint to downloading a copy of FIR.
A citizen can make requests like obtaining a character certificate, employee verification, event performance, or tenant/PG verification through this app. Details about missing persons and unidentified dead bodies etc can also be obtained through this portal.
Other services regarding the traffic police are also available to the citizens through this App. These services range from reporting a traffic violation to reporting an accident. Information about the Highway status in the app will help the citizens to plan their travel. Paying a challan online through this app will not only help the citizens but will also ease the burden of the department.