J&K Police organise Swachhta Pledge ceremonies across J&K

According to a statement, the main function was organized in the lawns of Police Headquarters, here today. ADGP Coordination PHQ, Danesh Rana administered Swachhta pledge of making every effort for cleanliness to the Police officers, and personnel of Police Headquarters Srinagar, CID , ACB and Security headquarters.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Spl DGP, CID J&K R.R. Swain, ADGP Traffic J&K T Namgyal, DPT J&K Mushtaq Ahmad, AIG of PHQ, senior police officers and staff of different wings. After the oath-taking, senior officers launched cleanliness drive in which senior officers participated.

ADGP Coordination PHQ administered the pledge which highlighted the contribution of father of nation, Mahatma Gandhi who dreamt of an India which was not only free but also clean and developed. Mahatma Gandhi secured freedom for Mother India and “now it is our duty to serve mother India by keeping the country neat and clean,” the officers and personnel pledged.

The senior officer and personnel took the pledge to remain committed towards cleanliness and to devout 100 hours per year that is two hours per week; to voluntarily work for cleanliness; neither they will litter nor let others litter; to initiate cleanliness for myself, my family, my locality, my village and my work place.

The officers/officials pledged that the countries of the world that appear clean are so because their citizens don’t indulge in littering nor do they allow it to happen. With this firm belief, officers/officials will propagate the message of Swachh Bharat Mission in villages and towns, and will encourage 100 other persons to take this pledge. They will endeavour to make them devout their 100 hours for cleanliness and are confident that every step taken towards cleanliness will help in making our country clean.

Meanwhile, Swachhta pledge was also taken in the premises of Security Central Pool Jammu and cleanliness drives under Swachh Bharat Mission were carried out at all district headquarters, units, and wing headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir in which Police officers and Jawans participated.