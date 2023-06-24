J&K Police personnel testament to what Kashmir, its people stand for: Amit Shah

Srinagar, June 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the martyrdom of J&K Police personnel is a “testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for”.
“The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the @JmuKmrPolice who laid down their lives battling terrorists and securing innocent fellow citizens is a testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for,” said Shah.
Earlier, Shah met the family members of police martyrs in Srinagar and distributed appointment letters on behalf of the J&K govt to their closest kins.
Shah was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir where inaugurated several developmental projects.