Srinagar, July 22: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh, Chief Patron, Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA)/J&K Police Public Schools, Chairperson J&K PWWA/J&K Police Public Schools, Dr Rubinder Kaur have complimented ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, Administrative Officer J&K PPS Jammu, DIG Central Kashmir Range, Srinagar, Sujit Kumar, IPS, Administrative Officer J&K PPS Srinagar, Principals, staff and students for achieving outstanding success in the CBSE Board Exams.