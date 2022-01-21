J&K Police release photographs of three wanted militants

As per the posters issued by the police in Srinagar, the trio have been identified as Basit Ahmad Dar alias Kamran son of Abdul Rashid Dar, a resident Redwani Payeen in south Kashmir's Kulgam, Arif Ahmad Hazar alias Rehan Bhai, son of Farooq Ahmad Hazir, a resident of Wagam Pulwama and Momin Gulzar alias Momin son of Gulzar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Firdous Colony Ali Jan Road Eidgah Srinagar.

Police has also announced a reward for anyone providing information about the three militants.