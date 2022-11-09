Srinagar Police rescue 75-yr-old homeless man, shift him to SMHS hospital: Official

Srinagar, Nov 9: An elderly man of Awantipora staying outside Hanuman Mandir in Srinagar was rescued and shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh(SMHS) hospital by police, officials said on Wednesday.
A police official said that they found the 75-year-old man, whose family whereabouts are yet to be ascertained, severely ill.
"He has been staying outside Hanuman Mandir since long and had fallen ill. He was rescued and shifted to SMHS Hospital for treatment," he said.
He identified the person as Ali Mohammad Dar, a resident of Baroosa, Awantipora.
"His family whereabouts will be ascertained," he said.