J&K Police seek public help in reducing crimes

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have sought the public help to reduce the crimes.

As a part of a public outreach programme and an initiative by the government of J&K, Police organized 'Thana Diwas' at various Police establishments across the Kashmir valley.

The participants were impressed upon to cooperate with Police in maintaining Law & Order and crime free atmosphere in their respective areas.

The programs were chaired by the District/Zonal heads in their respective jurisdictional areas. These meetings were attended by respectable citizens, civil society members, Numberdars, Chowkidars, representatives of Traders Federation, Transporters, Auqaf Committees, Panchs and Sarpanches. Besides, police officers and officials were also present on these occasions.