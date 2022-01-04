J&K Police to get American assault rifles, pistols for anti-militancy operations

The Army has already equipped its personnel guarding the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China with the state-of-the-art rifles.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is probably the first in the country to get the modern weapons, they said, adding that the force will be procuring 500 Sig Sauer-716 rifles and 100 Sig Sauer MPX 9mm pistols.

The special operation group (SoG) and personnel deployed for the security of protected people will be equipped with the weapons, they said.

According to officials, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had recently floated global bids on the government buying portal GeM (Government e-Market) for purchasing the assault weapons.