J&K Police to soon file charge sheet against three in Srinagar acid attack case

Inspector General (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar also appealed to girls and their parents to inform police in time if anyone is stalking or harassing them.

On February 1, a man accompanied by a juvenile allegedly threw acid on a 24-year-old woman after she rejected his marriage proposal, an incident that shook entire Srinagar and drew widespread condemnation from across society.

The victim was sent to a Chennai eye hospital for specialised treatment on Monday. She had recorded her statement, an important piece of documentation that would help police in filing the charge sheet, before a magistrate on Saturday.

Kumar told PTI that the investigation is nearly complete and "we would soon complete the process by filing a charge sheet in this case."