J&K political class should be together on delimitation issue : Prof Soz

Srinagar, Feb 15: Former Union Minister Prof SaifuddinSoz today said that J&K political class should be seen together on the issue of delimitation.
In a statement, he said the major political parties, particularly, the Kashmir mainstream would be committing a grave mistake if lays disproportionate stress on the fact that since it has gone to the Supreme Court, it must wait for the Apex Court’s verdict.
“This is a situation of placing all the eggs in one basket. Where is the guarantee that the people of the J&K state will get a decision as per their aspirations,” Soz said.
He added that the delimitation issue is basically a political proposition and the Kashmir mainstream would be well-advised to agitate this issue democratically with the people of the state.
“The mainstream political class should also realise that the crucial political issues need to be taken up straight with the Peoples’ Court that is the people of the state. It is extremely risky for it (the political mainstream) to take the position that it has primarily to wait for verdict of the court,”Soz said.