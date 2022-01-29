J&K political leaders condemn policeman's killing at Bijbehara

Srinagar, Jan 29: Various political parties Saturday condemned the killing of a policeman in Bijbehara area of Anantnag.
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of Police Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganaie in Hassanpora, Bijbehara.
Condemning the killing, the NC President, in a statement issued here, said, “Violence in any of its manifestations is always unacceptable and will yield nothing except further death and destruction. The vicious cycle of death has caused much loss to human lives in J&K while devastating the socio-economic conditions of the people during the last over three decades. It is high time for such incidents to be stopped now. My heartfelt sympathies are with the bereaved family.”
Condemning the killing, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Very sorry about the death in the line of duty of HC Ali Muhammad Ganai. I unreservedly condemn this attack while at the same time sending my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Allah Jannat naseeb karey, Ameen."
Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Hasnain Masoodi, Sakina Itoo, and Bashir Veeri have also condemned the killing and prayed for peace to the deceased.
Condemning the killing, Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: "Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. People of J&K are victims to this senseless cycle of violence that keeps claiming innocent lives."
PDP from its official Twitter handle also tweeted: "PDP strongly condemns the killing @JmuKmrPolice HC Ali Muhammad Ganai in a gruesome attack at Hassanpora, Bijbehara. We offer condolences to the bereaved family."
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari also condemned the killing of a policeman who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Hassanpora area of Bijbehara, Anantnag.
Bukhari said that violence holds no space or legitimacy in any civilised society and such acts had only worsened the collective situation in Jammu and Kashmir for a long time now.
Peoples Conference senior leader Imran Raza Ansari condemned the killing and while taking Twitter said, "Another Kashmiri family devastated by the merchants of mayhem and violence. Unreservedly condemn the dastardly attack on JKP Head Constable Ali Muhammad Ganie in Anantnag."
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir termed the killing as barbaric.
"Such shameful acts have no place in a civilized society, deserve strong condemnation by all," Mir said.