J&K political leaders condemn policeman's killing at Bijbehara

Condemning the killing, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Very sorry about the death in the line of duty of HC Ali Muhammad Ganai. I unreservedly condemn this attack while at the same time sending my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Allah Jannat naseeb karey, Ameen."

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Hasnain Masoodi, Sakina Itoo, and Bashir Veeri have also condemned the killing and prayed for peace to the deceased.