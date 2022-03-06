J&K politicians condemn Amira Kadal attack

A statement of National Conference (NC) issued here said that NC President Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of a civilian in the grenade attack.

They said that such incidents leave a trail of lifelong miseries behind them.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack tweeting, "Condemn this dastardly attack. People of J&K have been paying with their lives and sadly neither India not Pakistan are doing anything to end the conflict and stop this bloodshed. My prayers are with the bereaved families and loved ones."