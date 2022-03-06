J&K politicians condemn Amira Kadal attack

Srinagar, Mar 6: All the major political parties of J&K Sunday condemned the grenade attack in Amira Kadal in which a civilian was killed and 21 others were injured.
A statement of National Conference (NC) issued here said that NC President Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of a civilian in the grenade attack.
They said that such incidents leave a trail of lifelong miseries behind them.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack tweeting, "Condemn this dastardly attack. People of J&K have been paying with their lives and sadly neither India not Pakistan are doing anything to end the conflict and stop this bloodshed. My prayers are with the bereaved families and loved ones."
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said, "These acts of senseless bloodshed have always been responsible for adding more to the existing miseries of the people living in J&K. Every time such an ominous attack happens, either a mother loses a beloved son or a daughter becomes an orphan. These inhumane attacks have no place in any civilized society and there needs to be an end to this mayhem now.''
Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone tweeted, "Yet another utterly insane attack by terrorists. Prayers for the departed soul."
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly condemned the attack terming it as mindless and inhuman.
"Very unfortunate and highly condemnable act, those responsible behind the attack must know that they won't achieve anything out of such inhuman acts," a JKPCC spokesman said.
Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen condemned the attack saying that the naked dance of death and destruction going on in Jammu and Kashmir should be ended now.