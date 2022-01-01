J&K politicians express grief over Vaishno Devi shrine stampede

Twelve people were killed while 20 others injured in the stampede that occurred in the early hours of Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari in a statement expressed shock and grief over a tragic incident.

Bukhari expressed condolences with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the stampede and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.



“I am deeply saddened by this most unfortunate incident at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which a dozen pilgrims have died. The government must ensure that adequate compensation is provided to the next of their kin besides putting up an inquiry in this matter. Furthermore, the local administration must take preemptive measures in order to avoid such mishaps to recur in the future,” Bukhari said.