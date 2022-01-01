J&K politicians express grief over Vaishno Devi shrine stampede

Srinagar, Jan 1: J&K political parties on Saturday condoled the death of devotees in a stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Katra.
Twelve people were killed while 20 others injured in the stampede that occurred in the early hours of Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari in a statement expressed shock and grief over a tragic incident.
Bukhari expressed condolences with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the stampede and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
“I am deeply saddened by this most unfortunate incident at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which a dozen pilgrims have died. The government must ensure that adequate compensation is provided to the next of their kin besides putting up an inquiry in this matter. Furthermore, the local administration must take preemptive measures in order to avoid such mishaps to recur in the future,” Bukhari said.
Former Chief Minister of J&K Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed grief over the incident.
“I am sure that the UT authorities will press all available resources into action and take immediate remedial measures. My heart goes out for those who lost their loved ones. The injured should be given immediate medical attention” said Azad.
Among the politicians who expressed their condolences were former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone.
"Deeply saddened by the news from #matavaishnodevi. My condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the stampede & prayers for the quick & complete recovery of all those injured," Omar said in a tweet.
PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti while expressing grief over the incident, alleged that "neither the administration the nor police are carrying out their duties. Instead they are engrossed in threatening people into silence".
"I am also saddened by the tragic accident at Vaishno Devi & neither the administration the nor police are carrying out their duties. Instead they are engrossed in threatening people into silence. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, she said in a tweet.
"Extremely bad news coming in from Vaishno Devi. About 12 people killed in stampeded. My humble thoughts and prayers with the families of those who lost their lives," PC chief Sajad Lone tweeted.