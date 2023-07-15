J&K: Priests perform 'aarti' at Amarnath cave shrine on Sawan Shivratri

Earlier, the Yatra was suspended on many occasions after incessant rains in the past week triggered landslides causing the closure of the Jammu -Srinagar National Highway.

Thousands of Amarnath Yatris traverse mountainous routes along Pahalgam and Baltal axis with much fervour to perform darshan at Holy Cave.

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Friday visited Base Camp yatri niwas Bhagwati Nagar Jammu to review the security arrangements and other facilities for the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.

The 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31.

To ensure that this religious pilgrimage becomes a memorable and life-changing experience for the yatris, approximately 30 government departments are providing their services relentlessly. The officers and officials are making strenuous efforts to extend essential services and basic amenities at every destination to pilgrims.