J&K Prisons Dept organises blood donation drives in jails

Srinagar, Sept 17: J&K Prisons Department , in collaboration with Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad , organised blood donations camps at 13 prisons of J&K, on 17th September 2022 , on the Birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the country wide mega blood donation drive to raise awareness about the noble cause.
The blood donation camps were open for volunteers from amongst the staff and citizens and a large number of volunteers donated blood. All prescribed/proper protocol was followed to ensure all round safety, an official said. Certificates and refreshment were provided to the donors.
Director General Prisons, J&K- H.K. Lohia also donated blood at Central Jail Srinagar. Speaking on the occasion, he said that donating blood is one of the most precious gifts for humanity, and it strengthens the virtue of donation and inculcates the concept of 'One Universe One Human Race' as anyone can give to another person the gift of life. Blood donation is noble virtue , which not only saves precious lives but also benefits the donor, Lohia said.
He complimented and thanked the donors and medical/para-medical staff from Health and Medical Education Department as well as all Supporting Staff , Media and Countrymen , for supporting the drive.
Union Health Ministry has launched a massive blood donation campaign 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' Pakhwara (fortnight) from 17th September - 1st October 2022.