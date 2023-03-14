J&K received record investment of Rs 1547.87 crore during current fiscal year: Centre

Srinagar, Mar 14: The Centre on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir received a record investment of Rs 1547.87 crore during the current fiscal year, stating that this is the highest ever compared to any previous financial years.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) informed the Lok Sabha that as per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the investments during the last five years and the current year include 840.55 Cr in 2017-18, 590.97 Cr 2018-19, 296.64 Cr 2019-20, 412.74 Cr 2020 to 21, 376.76 2021-22 and 1547.87 Cr from 2022 upto Jan, 2023.

The minister said during the year 2022-23, till January 2023, a record investment of Rs. 1547.87 crore has been received by the Union Territory.

“The investment during the current financial year is the highest ever compared to any of the previous financial years," he said.