J&K receives light rainfall

Srinagar: Various parts of Jammu and Kashmir received light rainfall even as the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours. “There were light rains in many parts of J&K during last night,” MeT officials said.

They said that scattered light rains and thunders were also expected during the next 24 hours across Kashmir.

The MeT officials said Srinagar received 3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, Pahalgam 0.4 mm, Kupwara 10.8 mm, Jammu 33.8 mm, 0.4 mm in Katra, and 1.2 mm in Kathua.

They said Srinagar recorded a low of 17.7 degrees Celsius against 17.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, which was 4 degrees Celsius above normal.