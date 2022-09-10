J&K receives light rainfall

Srinagar: Various parts of Jammu and Kashmir received light rainfall even as the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours. “There were light rains in many parts of J&K during last night,” MeT officials said.
They said that scattered light rains and thunders were also expected during the next 24 hours across Kashmir.
The MeT officials said Srinagar received 3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, Pahalgam 0.4 mm, Kupwara 10.8 mm, Jammu 33.8 mm, 0.4 mm in Katra, and 1.2 mm in Kathua.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of 17.7 degrees Celsius against 17.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, which was 4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 15.2 degrees Celsius against 15.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, which was 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that in Pahalgam the mercury settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius against 12.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, which was 3.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of 15.5 degrees Celsius against 14.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, which was 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal. The Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius against 10.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, which was 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 14.3 degrees Celsius against 15.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, which was 2.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
Jammu recorded a low of 21.5 degrees Celsius against 20.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, which was 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
Banihal recorded a low of 16 degrees Celsius, Batote 16.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 22.3 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 16.3 degrees Celsius.