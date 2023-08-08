J&K receives Rs 5.11 Cr over 3 years: W&CD Ministry

Launched on March 8, 2018, Poshan Abhiyaan aims to enhance the nutritional status of children under-6 years of age, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers by adopting a comprehensive and results-driven approach.

The financial allocation to J&K reveals a disbursement of Rs 4.92 crore during the fiscal year 2020-21 and an additional Rs 19.20 lakh during the fiscal year 2022-23. Notably, J&K did not receive any funds during the fiscal year 2021-22.

Mission Director, ICDS, Rubina Kousar told Greater Kashmir that for the last 3 years, J&K exceeded its target under the PM’s flagship programme Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY).