J&K records 100 fresh cases

Of the total case, Srinagar district contributed 44 percent, the highest among all the districts in J&K.

Four districts in J&K have not reported any fresh cases.

The medical experts said that this time the main reason for the spread of infection was the delta variant coupled with non-adherence of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 100 cases, 78 were from Kashmir and 22 from Jammu division, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,29,889.

The Health department said that no death was reported from J&K during the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4424 - 2250 in Kashmir and 2174 in Jammu division.

However, the government bulletin on Covid-19 said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Monday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

It said that Srinagar district reported 44 cases, the highest in all the districts while 10 cases were reported from Jammu district and nine from Ganderbal district.

Six cases each were reported from Budgam district while five cases each were reported from Pulwama and Bandipora districts and four cases were reported from Doda district.

Three cases each were reported from Kupwara and Reasi districts while two cases each were reported from Baramulla, Anantnag, Rajouri and Ramban districts.

One case each was reported from Kulgam, Shopian and Kishtwar district while no fresh case was reported from Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Poonch districts.

The bulletin on Covid-19 cases said that around 144 more persons - 117 from Kashmir and 27 from Jammu division, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

It said that of the 3,29,889 positive cases, 1157 - 893 in Kashmir and 264 in Jammu were active positive while 3,24,308 people have recovered and been discharged.

According to the bulletin, of the 1,50,44,940 available test results, 1,47,15,051 samples have tested negative till Monday.

The bulletin said that a total of 41,702 Covid-19 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours while 1,78,389 doses of Covid vaccines were administered during this time, bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,20,10,512.