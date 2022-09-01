J&K records 147 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar, Sep 01: Jammu and Kashmir has reported 147 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said that 26 cases were reported from Jammu division and 121 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall tally to 477931. Among the cases, 173697 are from Jammu division and 304234 from Kashmir Valley.