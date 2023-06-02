J&K records wettest May in a decade

Srinagar, June 2: While most parts of the country are reeling under heat wave conditions, Kashmir is witnessing pleasant weather and after about a decade, Kashmir recorded the highest precipitation in the month of May.
The maximum temperature in Kashmir, over the last few days, hovered around 20 degrees Celsius and on most of the days, the weather remained cloudy and most places witnessed rains while some areas even experienced heavy hailstorm.
Meteorological Department officials here said that back-to-back Western Disturbances hit Kashmir during the month of May.
They said that May month had been the wettest during the last 10 years.
In fact, from March to May 2022, J&K received only 99.5 mm of rainfall, which is the lowest spring rainfall since 2005.
RAINFALL BREAK UP OF MAY
The highest rainfall during the month of May was witnessed in Kokernag with 215 mm, followed by Poonch 203 mm, Ramban 182 mm, Pahalgam 176 mm, Gulmarg 148 mm, Rajouri 140 mm, Kulgam 132 mm, Bandipora 100 mm, Srinagar 86 mm, Shopian and Ganderbal 70 mm each, Kupwara 65 mm, Kishtwar 25 mm, and Kathua 24 mm.
Since April end, unusual rain and snow in Kashmir has caused distress among the apple, cherry, and pear farmers who said that the sporadic change in weather would damage the flower buds in the spring season.
In April, Kashmir received heavy showers and snowfall in several upper reaches.
The snowfall in April may be a treat for tourists, but has saddened the fruit growers, as it damages the blossoms of almond, cherry, pear, and some varieties of apple, affecting the final produce heavily.
Heavy rainfall in any month of the year, triggers panic in Kashmir due to horrible memories of the devastating September 2014 floods.
The data provided by the Meteorological Department reveals that in April, J&K received an increase of 13 percent rainfall.
According to the department, the precipitation was above normal at 113 mm.
In 2017, J&K and Ladakh recorded 222 mm of rain in April.
“That was the highest in 15 years,” the MeT officials said.
They said that last year in April two regions received normal rainfall.
The MeT officials said that during April this year ski-resort of Gulmarg and Gurez also received light snowfall.
They said Gulmarg recorded about 16 cm of snowfall during April.
In 2020, J&K recorded 979.1 mm of rainfall against an average rainfall of 1258.7 mm and there was a deficit of 22 percent rainfall.
In 2021, the deficiency reached 29 percent when J&K recorded just about 894.4 mm of rainfall, which was the lowest rainfall since 2010.
The months from January to May are ones in which heavy snowfall is recorded in higher reaches which is essential for the formation of glaciers.
In the first five months of 2022, J&K recorded a rain deficiency of 38 percent.
Against a normal rainfall of 559.2 mm, J&K received only 345.4 mm of rainfall between January 1 and May 31.
In comparison, 34 percent deficiency was witnessed in 2020 and 11.5 percent in 2021 for the same time period.
Between June and September 2020, 34 percent deficient rainfall was recorded in J&K and 29 percent in 2021.