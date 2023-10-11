J&K reeling under unprecedented power crisis: NC

“One of the worst power crisis in Kashmir has left the residents upset with power outage of 8-10 hours per day across Kashmir,” said Sagar in a statement.

“The situation runs contrary to the claims made by the incumbent administration about availability of 24×7 power supply in metered areas,” he said adding, “Government takes crores of rupees in terms of tariff from the consumers but when it comes to providing round the clock power supply, it is abdicating responsibilities leaving the consumers high and dry.