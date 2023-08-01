J&K registers 1.27 crore tourist arrivals this year so far: LG Manoj Sinha

Charar-e-Shareef, Aug 01: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that this year so far 1.27 Crore tourists have visited the UT and the number is all set to cross previous year’s record.

Addressing a gathering at Charar-e-Shareef in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the LG, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), showered praises on the revered saint Shiekh-ul-Alam Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) and said that the whole world knows Sheikh-ul-Alam. “The saint doesn’t need to be introduced to anyone in the world as he is Sheikh-ul-Alam not Sheikh-ul Kashmir. The saint was an epitome of sufism,” the LG said.

He said that a peaceful atmosphere is prevailing in Kashmir as business remains on throughout the year and schools and colleges are functioning normally. “I keep on saying always that nothing is possible without peace. No development is possible unless peace is established. There was a time when a shikara owner, a hotel owner and a common auto-rikshaw owner would suffer a lot due to uncertainty. We have come out of that phase,” the LG said, adding that “this year so far 1.27 Crore tourists have visited J&K and the figure is much higher than the last year. We hope to see record breaking tourist arrivals by the year end.”