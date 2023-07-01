J&K registers record breaking GST revenue growth in June 2023: Govt

Pertinently, India's gross GST revenue for the month of June 2023 stood at 1,61,497 crore, registering a 12 per cent year-on-year rise. It is for the fourth time since the inception of GST in 2017 that the monthly gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.60 lakh crore mark.

Commissioner State Taxes J&K, Dr. Rashmi Singh, applauded the performance of State Tax Officers for their unrelenting efforts in ensuring consistent growth in GST revenue month-on-month.

Dr. Rashmi Singh said that this performance demonstrates the dedication and hard work of the State Taxes Officer in Jammu and Kashmir. She added that this impressive growth coincides with sixth anniversary of the implementation of GST in J&K. The State Taxes Department is celebrating GST Week from 01 July to 07 July as part of its initiative to raise awareness of GST among all stakeholders concerned.