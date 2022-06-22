J&K reports 1 death, 40 new cases of Covid

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 40 cases, 22 were from Jammu division and 18 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 4,54,585.

The Health department said that one death was reported from Kashmir division in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 4755-2330 Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir division. The government bulletin on Covid19 however said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Wednesday.