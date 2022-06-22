J&K reports 1 death, 40 new cases of Covid

Srinagar, June 22: J&K has reported one death and 40 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours. The Jammu district has contributed 16 cases on Wednesday alone which is the highest among all the districts in J&K.
As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 40 cases, 22 were from Jammu division and 18 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 4,54,585.
The Health department said that one death was reported from Kashmir division in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 4755-2330 Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir division. The government bulletin on Covid19 however said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Wednesday.
The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 11 cases, while four cases were reported from Kulgam district and three each cases were reported from Samba and Budgam districts respectively. Two cases were reported from Udhampur and one case was reported from Kathua district.
No fresh cases were reported from Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama and Baramulla districts.
The government bulletin on covid19 cases states that around 15 more persons- 12 from Jammu division and 3 from Kashmir recovered on Wednesday.
As already reported by this newspaper, the number of Covid-19 cases reported on a daily basis in J&K has seen an increase from the last few days with doctors cautioning people to stay alert and use face masks when venturing outside. The doctors said the wave of Covid-19 has made a comeback in the Valley.
However, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, said the administration has set up testing facilities at all places for the people who feel any symptoms of Covid-19. He said the J&K government was strictly monitoring the situation.