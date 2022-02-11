J&K reports 2 deaths, 540 cases

Srinagar, Feb 11: J&K suffered two COVID-19 deaths today and 540 people tested positive for the infection.
The positivity rate for the day dropped to 0.7 percent.
Two people, both from Kashmir division, infected with COVID-19 lost the battle with the viral respiratory infection on Friday.
Over the past 11 days, 67 people have died due to the SARS-CoV2 infection in J&K.
Over the past 24 hours, the J & K Government said, 75,291 tests were carried out in the 20 districts of J&K.
Of these, 540 were found positive, 228 from Kashmir division and 312 from Jammu division.
District Jammu had 131 cases, while 89 were reported from Srinagar district.
The cases logged today over the tests carried out gave a resultant positivity rate of 0.7 percent.
The positivity rate in J&K has decreased from an overall peak of 9 percent to below 1 percent over the past 18 days. In Kashmir division, the positivity rate has dropped from 12 percent to 1.24 percent, official statistics reveal.
The active cases of COVID-19 have decreased to 7424, 2918 in Jammu division and 4506 in Kashmir division. Against the 5038 COVID-19 beds, 203 were occupied, the government said. This included both level I and Level 2 beds.
The bed occupancy had decreased to approximately 4 percent.
On Friday, 52,605 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in J&K.
Of these, 18294 were administered as first dose in 15-18 year age group.