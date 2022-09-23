J&K reports 28 fresh COVID positive cases

Srinagar, Sep 23: Twenty eight fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported oin Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
According to a media bulletin, eight cases were from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the Bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported eight cases, Budgam three cases, Pulwama four 4 cases, and Kupwara five cases .
In Jammu division, Jammu reported three cases, Samba four casesand Ramban reported one case while as no other district reported any fresh cases today.
Moreover, 17 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including four fromJ ammu division and 13from Kashmir division.
Also, 3891 doses of COVID Vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across Jammu and Kashmir to 2,45,55,724.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 479046 positive cases, 173are Active Positive (48in Jammu Division and 125in Kashmir Division), 474088have recovered and 4785have died; 2352 in Jammu division and 2433in Kashmir division.