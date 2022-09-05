J&K reports 34 fresh COVID positive cases

Nine cases have been reported from Jammu division and 25 from Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 14 cases, Baramulla five cases, Budgam two cases, Pulwama two cases, Kulgam two cases .

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported five cases, Doda one case, Kathua one, Samba one, and Poonch one.