J&K reports 34 fresh COVID positive cases

Srinagar, Sep 3: The Government informed that 34 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) have been reported today in Jammu and Kashmir.
Nine cases have been reported from Jammu division and 25 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 14 cases, Baramulla five cases, Budgam two cases, Pulwama two cases, Kulgam two cases .
Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported five cases, Doda one case, Kathua one, Samba one, and Poonch one.
Moreover, 141 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 20fromJammu division and 121from Kashmir division.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 478357 positive cases, 793 are Active Positive (224 in Jammu Division and 569 in Kashmir Division), 472781 have recovered and 4783 have died; 2350 in Jammu division and 2433 in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin also informs that 11,427 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours across Jammu and Kashmir bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 2,43,68,193 till date.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in
