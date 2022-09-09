J&K reports 64 fresh COVID positive cases

Srinagar, Sep 9 : The Government today informed that 64 fresh COVID positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) have been reported today; 15 from Jammu division and 49 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 17 cases, Baramulla reported 11 cases, Budgam six cases, Pulwama reported seven cases, Kupwara reported four cases, Anantnag reported onecase, Bandipora reported one case and Shopian also reported two fresh cases for today.
Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 11 cases, Udhampur 01, Rajouri one, Doda one, and Kathua one.