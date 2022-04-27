J&K reports 8 fresh COVID positive cases

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases , the bulletin said Jammu reported three fresh cases, Srinagar two cases, Budgam two cases and Anantnag reported one fresh case while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

Moreover, five more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals of Jammu division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.