J&K reports 8 fresh COVID positive cases

Srinagar, Apr 27: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported eight fresh COVID positive cases. According to a media bulletin three cases were reported from Jammu division and five from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases , the bulletin said Jammu reported three fresh cases, Srinagar two cases, Budgam two cases and Anantnag reported one fresh case while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
Moreover, five more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals of Jammu division.
The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 22,539 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,26,49,958.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454021 positive cases, 58are Active Positive (42in Jammu Division and 16in Kashmir Division), 449212 have recovered and 4751 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2423 in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin further said that out of 24941681 test results available, 454021 samples have tested positive and 24487660 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 18,702 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.
Till date 6449925 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27721persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 58in isolation and 499212 in home surveillance. Besides, 5918183 persons have completed their surveillance period.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
