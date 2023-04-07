J&K reports 95 fresh cases

Srinagar, Apr 7: In a major single-day spike, Jammu and Kashmir Friday reported 95 fresh cases of COVID-19.
With this the overall number of active cases in J&K has gone up to 309.
As per the officials, of the 95 new cases, 57 were from Kashmir division and 38 from Jammu division.
The total number of active cases in J&K are 309 including 211 from Kashmir division and 98 from Jammu division.
Of the new 95 cases, 17 are from Srinagar, 11 Kulgam, five each from Baramulla and Budgam, four each from Bandipora and Kupwara, three Pulwama, and two from Anantnag in Kashmir division while 24 cases were from Jammu district, three each in Samba and Ramban, two Udhampur, and one each in Rajouri, Doda, Poonch, and Reasi.
The total number of recovered patients in J&K now stands at 4,74,936 while the total number of deaths is 4787.