J&K reports fresh 563 COVID cases, 89% from Kashmir alone

Notably, the daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike from the past few weeks which has raised concern over strict implementation of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

However, the number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a dwindling trend for the past few days. The number of active cases has gone down to 4463--722 in Jammu and 3741 in Kashmir as compared to 4579 cases reported a day before.

The death toll has remained static at 4777-2346 in Jammu division and 2431 in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.