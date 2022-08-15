J&K reports fresh 563 COVID cases, 89% from Kashmir alone

Srinagar, Aug 14: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 563 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of which 89 percent cases were reported from Kashmir alone.
As per the official figures, out of all cases 505 cases were reported from Kashmir and 58 cases were reported from Jammu division, taking the tally to 473782.
Notably, the daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike from the past few weeks which has raised concern over strict implementation of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
However, the number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a dwindling trend for the past few days. The number of active cases has gone down to 4463--722 in Jammu and 3741 in Kashmir as compared to 4579 cases reported a day before.
The death toll has remained static at 4777-2346 in Jammu division and 2431 in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, 679 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 75 from Jammu division and 604 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 464542.
Over the past few weeks there is no let up in the surge in the Covid-19 cases in Kashmir which made the situation worrisome. The Kashmir region is showing a spike in daily count of cases despite the government directives in place to combat the spread of the infection.
In wake of the continuous spike in daily count of cases, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all the districts by the concerned administration.
As per the district wise breakup, Baramulla district has recorded 130 cases, highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases has reached 1572 from the last 24 hours.
Srinagar district has reported 129 cases while the number of active cases in the district is 1220. The Jammu district has reported 39 cases.