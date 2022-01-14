J&K reports highest single-day jump of 2,456 Covid cases

Five patients succumbed to the dreaded virus on Friday, 3 in Jammu division and 2 in Kashmir division, taking J&K's overall Covid death toll to 4,557 till date.



So far, 35,2623 people have been infected with Coronavirus in J&K, of which 33,8063 have recovered.



The Union Territory presently has 10,003 active cases, of which 4,802 are in Jammu division and 5,201 in Kashmir division.



A total of 72,309 doses of vaccine were administered to the beneficiaries in J&K in the last 24 hours.

