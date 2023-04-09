J&K reports one Covid-19 related death, 64 fresh infections

GNS reported 19 cases were reported in Jammu, eight from Pulwama, six each from Budgam and Kulgam, four each from Anantnag and Ganderbal, three from Bandipora, two from Baramulla and one each from Doda, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar and Ramban.

There was one death from Jammu during the time. So far 4788 people succumbed to the virus and among them include 2355 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 20 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—all from Kashmir Valley. There are now 392 active cases— 142 in Jammu and 142 in Kashmir.