J&K reports two fresh COVID-19 fatalities, 105 new cases in last 24 hours

Of the fresh cases, 89 cases were reported in Kashmir and 16 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,26,904 while the death toll has risen to 4,414.

A total of 3,21,205 have already recovered from the disease including the 119 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,285 active virus cases in J&K- 1,060 in Kashmir and 225 in Jammu.