J&K Rozgar Mela | MoS Home Ajay Mishra hands over appointment letters to new recruits

This was the eight tranche of handing over of Offer of Appointment Letters to the newly inducted recruits and to carry forward the commitment of Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation by providing employment to 10 lakh people by the end of 2023.

On this occasion, more then 51,000 Offer of Appointments across various Regional Centers were handed over to the newly inducted candidates, while the Prime Minister initially addressed the newly appointed candidates through virtual mode and congratulated the candidates and their families on this momentous occasion.