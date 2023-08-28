J&K Rozgar Mela | MoS Home Ajay Mishra hands over appointment letters to new recruits

Srinagar, Aug 28: To infuse the flow of young blood into the Central Armed Police Forces and to provide employment opportunities for youth, MoS Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra, handed over the appointment letters to newly inducted recruits of J&K during a function in Srinagar on Monday.
This was the eight tranche of handing over of Offer of Appointment Letters to the newly inducted recruits and to carry forward the commitment of Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation by providing employment to 10 lakh people by the end of 2023.
On this occasion, more then 51,000 Offer of Appointments across various Regional Centers were handed over to the newly inducted candidates, while the Prime Minister initially addressed the newly appointed candidates through virtual mode and congratulated the candidates and their families on this momentous occasion.
Welcoming the chief guest and other dignitaries on the occasion, Ashok Yadav, Inspector General, BSF Kashmir apprised them about sensitivity of the border under Kashmir Frontier and how BSF has been effectively dealing with the challenges on the LoC along with Army.
During the event Ajay Kumar Mishra apprised the audience about the recruitment drive launched by Govt of India by filling vacancies against sanctioned posts in a mission mode through recruitment agencies.
Mishra also reiterated that “Rozgar Mela” was an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to provide employment opportunities to the youth and ensure the welfare of the society.
There was great enthusiasm among the newly appointed youth who were seen taking selfies. They also thanked the Prime Minister and Ajay Kumar Mishra, MoS (Home) for providing them the employment opportunities.